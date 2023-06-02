BATAVIA — Voluntary water restrictions have been announced in Genesee County.
Officials are requesting the cooperation of all residents, businesses, and institutions within the county to voluntary reduce water consumption without causing undue inconvenience.
“By conserving water collectively, we can make a significant difference while minimizing the impact on daily life,” the officials said.
The request includes:
n Outdoor Watering Restrictions — Residents are asked to limit outdoor watering of lawns, gardens, and landscapes.
“It is essential to refrain from watering during the hottest parts of the day to maximize water absorption,” the officials said.
n Vehicle Washing — Minimize vehicle washing for essential purposes only. Consider using commercial car wash facilities that recycle water, reducing overall consumption.
n Non-Essential Water Use: — Limit non-essential water usage, such as filling swimming pools, decorative fountains, and other recreational water features.
n Water Conservation Practices — All residents are encouraged to adopt water-saving habits, including fixing leaks promptly, installing efficient fixtures, and utilizing water-efficient appliances.
n Community Awareness — Regular updates and reminders will be shared through local media, community platforms, and our official website to keep everyone informed.
“It is important to note that these water restrictions are voluntary at this stage,” the officials said. “Mandatory water restrictions may be implemented if public health and safety are put at risk. By following these suggestions, each individual contribution will add up significantly.”
Genesee County is committed to ensuring a sustainable and reliable water supply for its residents, said Steven Falitico of the Genesee County Manager’s Office in a news release.
The Genesee County Water Project is a vital initiative aimed at enhancing the efficiency and resilience of our water system, he said. The project involves the upgrade and maintenance of critical infrastructure components, such as water treatment plants, distribution networks, and storage facilities.
“These improvements will help us meet the increasing demand for water, address aging infrastructure challenges, and ensure the long-term availability of clean and safe water for our community,” he said.