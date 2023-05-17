Genesee and Orleans counties, as other counties did today, declared states of emergency, concerned about a possible influx of immigrants shipped north from southern states.
The situation is a threat to public safety, Orleans County said in its state of emergency declaration, declared at 1:30 p.m. today.
Genesee County Manager Matt Landers announced Genesee County’s state of emergency this afternoon to the media. He said the Genesee County declaration will last five days, at which point he could re-issue the declaration.