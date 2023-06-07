Genesee, Orleans counties to distribute masks as wildfire smoke persists

Genesee and Orleans counties will have masks available to the public as smoke from wildfires in Canada persist across the region.
The smoke could linger through Friday.
An Air Quality Health Advisory that includes Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties will be in effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The air quality is expected to reach “Unhealthy” AQI levels on Thursday due to fine particulate matter that will be present due to the wildfires. This will be the fourth consecutive day that such an advisory has been issued.
Masks will be available during normal business hours until supplies last in Genesee County at the Emergency Management Office, 7690 State Street Rd., Batavia, and Old Courthouse, 7 Main St., Batavia. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In Orleans County, masks will be available at the Orleans County Administration Building, 14016 Route 31 West, Albion. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supplies last.
The state Department of Health recommends that with the reduced air quality, everyone should limit their outdoor activities to reduce exposure.
The state Department of Health also shares additional tips to stay safe:
n Limit time outdoors
n Keep windows and doors closed
n Avoid strenuous activities outdoors, especially for those with asthma, allergies, and other respiratory health issues
n Avoid prolonged exposure outdoors, especially for those with health vulnerabilities, such as cardiovascular disease or lung disease, and those who are pregnant
n For those that must be outside for a prolonged period of time, wear a tight fitting mask
Exposure to the reduced air quality can pose negative health risks, including:
n Irritation to eyes, nose, or throat
n Coughing
n Sneezing
n Runny nose
n Shortness of breath
Individuals with symptoms or related health concerns should contact their healthcare provider.
To monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI) Forecast, visit the Department of Environmental Conservation Website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/cfmx/extapps/aqi/aqi_forecast.cfm .
To monitor the current Air Quality for your area, visit the EPA AirNow website at https://www.airnow.gov/, which is searchable by zip code and updated frequently.
To access the Fire and Smoke Map, visit the AirNow Website at fire.airnow.gov/.
For more information, residents can call the New York State Air Quality Hotline at 1-800-535-1345.