ALBANY — A new law to protect consumers from potential gift card scams took effect Tuesday.
All businesses selling gift cards are now required to display a notice cautioning consumers about gift card fraud. The notices will also instruct shoppers on what to do if they suspect they might be a victim of such a scam.
Requesting gift cards as payment has become increasingly popular with scammers, since the funds are nearly impossible to trace.
According to the Federal Trade Commission in 2022, nearly 65,000 consumers filed a complaint related to gift card scams, adding up to a total loss of $228.3 million.