All three Assembly members representing the four-county GLOW region have signed a letter calling on Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to prevent SUNY college campus dormitories and other facilities from being used as housing for migrants in response to the influx of migrants arriving in the state.
Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, said he would like to see alternative housing solutions considered for the migrants.
“SUNY is considered underfunded and undermaintained as it is,” Hawley said in a statement. “The migrant crisis our state is facing is only going to continue if local leaders are not brought in to help coordinate a plan that is the least impactful on residents currently living in these upstate communities. I sincerely hope the governor reconsiders this haphazard proposal before it becomes another unmanageable crisis.”
Hawley signed the letter along with Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, and Assemblyman David J. DiPietro, R-East Aurora.
The letter highlights the need to keep the public schools serving their primary purpose, that being the housing and support of students attending the institutions full-time, Hawley said in a news release.
“SUNY campuses are public institutions of higher education, not a remedy for failed federal policies which have inevitably resulted in a nationwide illegal immigration crisis,” said the letter, which originated with Assemblyman Robert J. Smullen, R-Johnston, Fulton County. A copy of the letter was also sent to SUNY Chancellor Dr. John B. King Jr.
“Even the mere consideration of utilizing SUNY resources and/or SUNY campuses to house undocumented migrants is wholly unacceptable. SUNY resources are for the educational benefit of SUNY students,” the letter said. “Simply stated, SUNY campuses are not intended to solve our nation’s illegal immigration crisis, nor do they lend themselves to non-student housing. Utilizing SUNY campuses and SUNY resources in response to this crisis is untenable, unreasonable, and inexcusable.”
On Wednesday, Hochul said she is weighing the possibility of using SUNY campus dorms to temporarily house immigrants and asylum seeks being bussed to New York City from the southern border.
In an interview with Spectrum News’s Kevin Frey on Wednesday, Gov. Hochul said she has asked all agencies of the state government to provide ideas on solutions, and SUNY representatives were included.
Hochul’s office did not provide information on what SUNY campuses were under consideration specifically to house immigrants.
However, state and federal Republicans representing upstate New York were immediately incensed by the proposal to house any people in need of help on SUNY campuses, many of which are in rural areas and small towns.
Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, whose sprawling 24th Congressional District includes much of the GLOW region, said in a statement that she had received reports that officials were specifically considering using SUNY Geneseo and SUNY Oswego in her district.
New York State has been inundated with more than 40,000 migrants in recent months, as the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has decided to bus a majority of the migrants in his state to largely Democratic northern cities. That system, which has been criticized for lying both to the migrants pressed to board the busses and the officials in the cities receiving the busses, has led to a major crisis as New York City’s shelter and social safety net systems have been stretched to their limits.
Earlier this week, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties declared states of emergencies in response to concerns about a potential influx of migrants from the southern states.
Officials in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties said additional migrants would create a public health and safety crisis in their counties, which are already stretching limited resources to deal with such issues as homelessness.
The local emergency orders restrict entities who may make contracts with people, businesses or entities doing business in the counties to transport migrants or asylum seekers to locations in the counties, or to house people at locations in the counties for any length of time without written consent from the top county official. The orders also prohibit owners of hotels, motels or owners of multiple dwellings to contract with or do business with any municipality other than the county to provide housing or accommodations for migrants or asylum seekers without the counties’ written approval.
Livingston County has not declared a state of emergency, but County Administrator Ian Coyle said county officials were closing monitoring any developments regarding SUNY Geneseo and migrants.
In addition to the use of SUNY facilities, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has expressed plans to bus migrants arriving in the city to counties outside of the city.