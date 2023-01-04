BATAVIA — All four counties in the GLOW region are at “medium” COVID-19 transmission levels as the new year begins, according the federal Centers for Disease Control.
The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 people in the past week.
Estimated new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents from Dec. 21 to 28 included nine in Genesee County; 10 in Livingston County; seven in Orleans County; and six in Wyoming County according to the CDC.
Erie, Niagara and Monroe counties were also at medium community transmission levels while the remainder of Western New York was classified at low levels.