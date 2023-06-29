The GLOW Region Solid Waste Management Committee is offering residents of Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties the opportunity to win a composting machine and composting packet.
Participants, who contact the GLOW Solid Waste Committee office via email to glow@co.genesee.ny.us, will receive a questionnaire, to be completed based on GLOW’s composting demonstration site at the Genesee County Parks Interpretative Nature Center. The winner will be notified directly by the GLOW office.
Contact GLOW with any questions or concerns via email to glow@co.genesee.ny.us or by calling (585) 815-7906.
“Everyone should compost,” says Recycling Administrator Amanda Lee. “Composting allows for the conservation of water, healthier soil, and the reduction of waste in our landfills and water ways.”
This program is made possible by the counties funding of the GLOW Region Solid Waste Committee and grants from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The Batavia-based GLOW Region Solid Waste Management Committee was formed in 1987 to develop strategies for the management of solid waste in the region. Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties have participated since the beginning, renewing the agreement every two years. Orleans County participated in the committee from 1987 through 2003, when it ended its participation.