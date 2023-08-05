Anti-rabies vaccine effort targets area

BATAVIA — The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments are offering free drive-thru rabies vaccination clinics in August.

Sessions will include:

n The Genesee County rabies vaccination clinic will be conducted 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Genesee County Fairgrounds on 5056 East Main St. in Batavia.

n The Orleans County rabies vaccination clinic will be conducted 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Orleans County Fairgrounds on 12690 State Route 31 in Albion.

Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats and ferrets. Animals must be at least 3 months old.

Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal. A maximum of four pets per car will be allowed.

“Rabies continues to be a public health issue in Genesee and Orleans Counties,” said Public Health Director Paul Pettit in a news release. “We urge pet owners to take this opportunity to ensure their pets are protected against rabies.”

For more information on GO Health’s programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1