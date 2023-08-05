BATAVIA — The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments are offering free drive-thru rabies vaccination clinics in August.
Sessions will include:
n The Genesee County rabies vaccination clinic will be conducted 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Genesee County Fairgrounds on 5056 East Main St. in Batavia.
n The Orleans County rabies vaccination clinic will be conducted 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Orleans County Fairgrounds on 12690 State Route 31 in Albion.
Vaccinations are free for dogs, cats and ferrets. Animals must be at least 3 months old.
Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal. A maximum of four pets per car will be allowed.
“Rabies continues to be a public health issue in Genesee and Orleans Counties,” said Public Health Director Paul Pettit in a news release. “We urge pet owners to take this opportunity to ensure their pets are protected against rabies.”
For more information on GO Health’s programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org.