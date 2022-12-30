BUFFALO — As news reports come in of those seriously affected by the deadly Buffalo blizzard, there is an outpouring of support from those who want to help. This is, after all, the City of Good Neighbors. But it can be tricky to determine what is the best way to donate to ensure that the money is going to the correct people and organizations.
“People just want to make sure that the money they donate to the victims of this terrible storm is going to the right places,” said Matt Krueger, communications director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.
To make it easier for people who want to support those affected, GoFundMe built a centralized hub to identify all verified fundraisers related to the blizzard in Buffalo. The hub is regularly updated as new fundraisers supporting impacted families, businesses, and individuals are verified by GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety team: https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/buffalo-blizzard-help.
GoFundMe mobilized a dedicated crisis response team to monitor the platform for fundraisers created to help those affected by the storm. The global Trust & Safety team is reviewing fundraisers related to the storm so that communities impacted can receive the quick and trusted help they need. You can learn more about the Trust & Safety practices on the safety hub.