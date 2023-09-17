(TNS) — New Yorkers annoyed by incessant telemarketer calls could soon see a decrease in the irritating activity.
Gov. Kathy Hochul this past week signed legislation aimed at cracking down on telemarketers and safeguarding New Yorkers from unwanted calls.
The legislation nearly doubles the maximum fine for violators of the federal Do Not Call Registry, from an $11,000 penalty — which was set in 2004 — to $20,000.
“Every day, hard-working New Yorkers are forced to field call after call from relentless telemarketers,” said Hochul. “We’re raising the penalty for violators of the Do Not Call Registry to deter telemarketers, protect New Yorkers, and send a clear message that New York won’t tolerate these frustrating, unsolicited calls.”
The newest law builds on Hochul’s 2022 legislation to require telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company’s do-not-call list at the outset of certain telemarketing calls.
CIVIL SERVICE LEGISLATION
Hochul also signed two pieces of legislation that would expand access to civil service opportunities. One requires the Department of Civil Service and municipal civil service commissions to make civil service examination announcements to the local Board of Cooperative Educational Services, school districts, public colleges, public universities, local social services districts and, to the extent practicable, job training programs.
The other requires any time spent as a provisional employee be counted toward the person’s probationary term upon receiving a permanent appointment in the same title.
