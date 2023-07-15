The Livingston County Department of Health has reported the summer season’s first harmful algal blooms on Conesus Lake. The blue green algae has been observed primarily along the shoreline of the northerly portion of Conesus Lake extending southerly to Long Point Park.
The blooms were discovered during surveillance performed July 14.
Blooms occur when algae multiply very rapidly over a short period of time, usually in calm, warm water.
The public water supply is safe for drinking, the Health Department said.
There are thousands of different algae species and a few of them may create toxins. The toxins are a concern when there is a high level present in the water.
The health department is monitoring for algae blooms and may collect samples of the water if the bloom is concentrated and persistent.
Harmful algal blooms may persist in varying degrees and at various locations throughout the summer and fall seasons, according to the health department.
Contact with the algae may result in some health issues such as itching, rashes, fever, headache, upper respiratory symptoms, vomiting and diarrhea. These symptoms are not just caused by harmful algae contact and the health department advises those who experience any of these symptoms to seek medical advice.
Residents are advised not to drink or use the lake water for cooking and do not swim, wade, play, or come into direct contact with water that is discolored or has scums on the surface.
Always rinse after coming into contact with any surface water whether or not a blue-green algae bloom is present. Avoid contact with surface water when open cuts or wounds are present on the body.
Pets should not be allowed to drink or to come into contact with discolored water. If contact occurs, wash with soap and clean water to remove algal material.
Questions regarding blooms can be directed to the Health Department at (585) 243-7280 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department can also be reached via email at dept_of_health@co.livingston.ny.us.
Harmful algal blooms are reported several times during the summer months on Conesus Lake.
Last year, the first report of an observed harmful algal bloom came July 12, 2022, from the health department. Reports of HABs persisted for six of the next seven weeks.