GENESEO — The Livingston County Department of Health is reporting that harmful algal blooms have returned to Conesus Lake.
Blue-green algae was observed Tuesday in the areas of Long Point Park, Camp Stella Maris and Shoreline Drive, said the health department. Surveillance of the lake was conducted earlier Tuesday.
The Livingston County Department of Health is monitoring for algae blooms and may collect samples of the water if the bloom is concentrated and persistent.
Harmful algal blooms may persist in varying degrees and at various locations throughout the summer and fall seasons.
The public water supply is safe for drinking, the health department said.
This was the fourth report this summer of an HAB on the lake, though the first since late July.
Blooms occur when algae multiply very rapidly over a short period of time, usually in calm, warm water.
Blooms were first identified this year on July 14, 2023, primarily along the northern shore and near Vitale Park. The Health Department also reported blue green algae blooms throughout the lake following surveillance on July 18 and 21.
Surveillance on July 28 and Aug. 4 found no harmful algal blooms.
There are thousands of different algae species, however, a few of these may produce toxins. The toxins are a concern when there is a high level present in the water.
Contact with harmful algal blooms may result in some health issues such as itching, rashes, fever, headache, upper respiratory symptoms, vomiting and diarrhea.
These symptoms are not just caused by harmful algae contact. People who experience any of these symptoms and if symptoms persist, should seek medical advice.
People are advised not to drink or use the lake water for cooking and do not swim, wade, play or come into direct contact with water that is discolored or has scums on the surface.
Pets should not be allowed to drink or to come into contact with discolored water.
If contact occurs, wash with soap and clean water to remove algal material. Always rinse after coming into contact with any surface water whether or not a blue-green algae bloom is present.
Avoid contact with surface water when open cuts or wounds are present on the body.
Questions may be directed to the Livingston County Department of Health from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays by calling (585) 243-7280 or by e-mail to dept-of-health@co.livingston.ny.us.