BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley will hosting a string of town hall events on Saturday.
Hawley will meet with constituents and discuss the issues that matter most to them. The events will give people the opportunity to let their share their thoughts and concerns about where the state is headed.
“Speaking directly with my constituents is one of the most important parts of my job,” Hawley, R-Batavia, said in a news release. “I hope people show up to share their thoughts and opinions on how we can make New York a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Times and locations will include:
n Corfu — 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the Pembroke Town Hall at 1145 Main Rd.
n Oakfield — 11 to 11:45 a.m. in the Oakfield Village Hall on 37 Main St.
n Elba — Noon to 12:45 p.m. at Elba Town Hall on 7133 Oak Orchard Rd.