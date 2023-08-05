Hawley extends Patriot Trip deadline

BATAVIA — The deadline has been extended to register for Assemblyman Steve Hawley’s annual patriot trip to Washington, D.C.
Those interested now have until 3 p.m. Monday. This year’s trip is taking place from Sept. 21 to 24.
Cost is $400 to $450 per person,
The trip will include a tour of the nation’s capitol and its numerous monuments that honor its veterans.
Those who are interested in participating may contact Hawley’s office at (585) 589-5780 or email carneyj@nyassembly.gov for more details.
“For 14cyears we have invited Veterans and family members to join the Assemblyman for a memorable trip to our nation’s capital,” his office said in a news release. “Brothers and sisters enjoy time together, daughters and sons spend special moments with fathers, mothers, husbands and wives share memories, widows tell us stories of their husbands’ service to America. This year we will be staying at the Marriott in Bethesda, Md.”
Attractions and ceremonies visited in previous tours have included:
n The national WWII Memorial.
n The national Korean War Memorial.
n The national Vietnam War Memorial.
n The national Iwo Jima — Marine Corps Memorial.
n The national Air Force Memorial.
n Arlington National Cemetery including the Changing of the Guard.
n The Women’s Veterans Memorial at Arlington.
n The White House.
n Gettysburg.
n The Holocaust Museum.
n The Capitol.
n The American History Museum.
n The Hazy Museum & Air and Space Smithsonian.
n The National Marine Museum.
n The National Army Museum.
n Mt. Vernon.
n Annapolis Naval Academy.