ALBION — Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, is encouraging constituents from Orleans County to attend town hall meetings that he will be hosting on June 24.
Hawley will host open meetings where constituents will have the opportunity to express to him their concerns related to state issues.
“With the majority of my time back in the district, I want to hear from the people I represent and see what they still need for support from their government,” Hawley said in a news release. “I encourage any and all interested individuals to stop by and share their thoughts with me and my team at any of these town halls.”
Constituents with any questions about this event are encouraged to reach out to Assemblyman Hawley’s district office at (585) 589-5780 for more information.
Times and locations will include:
n Barre — 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Barre Town Hall on 14317 W. Barre Rd.
n Carlton — 11:15 a.m. to noon at the Carlton Town Hall on 14341 Waterport Rd.
n Kendall — 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kendall Town Hall on 1873 Kendall Rd.
Hawlwy represnts the 139th Assembly District that includes Genesee and Orleans counties, along with portions of Erie and Monroe counties.
Check https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Stephen-Hawley for more information.