BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley is once again partnering with the Sunnking recycling group to offer free electronic device collection and recycling for the community.
Collection day will be 8:30 a.m. to noon June 17 in the parking lot at 5130 E. Main Street Rd. in Batavia.
Pre-registration is requested of all attendees at the website https://form.jotform.com/Sunnking/Hawley23.
“Recycling is a small but impactful way we can help keep our communities clean, and I’m grateful to the good people at Sunnking for partnering with me for another year of work,” Hawley, R-Batavia, said in a news release. “Anything from cellphones to computers to TV’s can be recycled, so please, register today and help keep our communities clean.”