BATAVIA — Batavia Community Schools will hold a Creative Communities: Interactive Health Fest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Robert Morris on 80 Union St.
The event will include artists sharing their talents with Batavia students, their families and the community, organizers said in a news release.
Conducted with help from the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Genesee County and the Madeline Bartz Mission, Inc., the fest will provide information to improve wellness.
Activities will include a teddy bear clinic, vision screening and hands-on activities by artist Linda Fix.
Those with questions may contact Julia Rogers at jrogers@bataviacsd.org.
There will be free bus transportation from the Middle School and John Kennedy, among other locations, to Robert Morris.
There will also be free transportation from the Health Fest to the Juneteenth celebration in Williams Park Saturday.
For a list of buses and schedules, go to the Batavia City School District’s Community Schools Facebook page.