ARCADE — A virtual public hearing for public comments about the Cattaraugus Creek Integrated Watershed Action Plan will take place Tuesday.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has worked with local partners and stakeholders to develop the plan in support of New York State’s Great Lakes Action Agenda. The process will help develop a shared understanding of the ecosystem structure, function, and processes involved with the watershed.
The planning process will also identify actions — including management strategies and projects — to help benefit people, the environment, and local economies. Ecosystem goals for the Cattaraugus Creek watershed aim to maintain, protect and restore water quality, floodplains and riparian areas; forests, streams and invasive species management; and sustainable working lands and heritage within the ecosystem.
The hearing will take place 4 to 5:30 p.m. Registration is online at https://tinyurl.com/3mdbhv7e.
The Cattaraugus Creek watershed is in Western New York and drains to Lake Erie. The watershed spans 560 square miles and includes towns such as Arcade, Eagle, Java, Wethersfield, Centerville and Yorkshire.
For more information about the Cattaraugus Creek IWAP, visit https://tinyurl.com/yckbffk8.
Contact the project team with any questions at: greatlakes@dec.ny.gov.