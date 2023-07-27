BATAVIA — A heat advisory will be in effect Friday for most of the GLOW region.
The advisory will be in effect noon to 8 p.m. for Genesee, Orleans and Livingston counties, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Heat index values in the upper 90s are expected.
The advisory also includes Niagara, Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties.
People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the NWS
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
People are advised to take extra precautions if they work or spend time outside.