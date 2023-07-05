BATAVIA — After the rain comes the heat, as the first truly hot summer weather hits the GLOW region.
A heat advisory will be in effect Thursday in Genesee, Orleans and Livingston counties as the heat index approaches the 90s. Families were already hitting spray parks Wednesday amid what’s proving to be unrelenting heat and humidity.
The heat advisory will be in effect 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Area residents are advised to take the usual hot weather precautions, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. That includes drinking plenty of fluids, staying inside air-conditioned rooms, staying out of the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors.
People are also warned against leaving their pets unattended in any circumstances.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the NWS was calling for temperatures of about 92 degrees in the affected regions. Temperatures in Wyoming County — which was not under any advisories — were expected to be about 90 degrees.
The temperatures are expected to return to the upper 70s on Friday.
As part of the heat advisory the NWS also recommends extra precautions including:
n When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
n Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
n Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
n To reduce risk during outdoor work, scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
n Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 911 in emergencies.
(Includes reporting by Mark Gutman.)