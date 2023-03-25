Most of the GLOW region will find itself under a high wind warning tonight.
The warning will be in effect from 6 tonight through 5 a.m. Sunday for Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Monroe counties.
Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
In addition to the very strong winds tonight, expect southerly winds to gust over 45 mph at times today, the Weather Service said.
Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Livingston County remains under a wind advisory from 6 tonight to 5 a.m. Sunday. The advisory also includes Ontario, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected, the Weather Service said.
In addition, expect southerly winds to gust to more than 45 mph at times today, the Weather Service said.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
A wind advisory will also be in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 tonight for Steuben, Yates, Seneca, southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Tompkins and Cortland counties.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected, the Weather Service said.
Winds will be strongest during the afternoon and early evening hours, according to the Weather Service.