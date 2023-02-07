The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch from Thursday evening for Friday morning.
The watch includes Genesee, Orleans, Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties.
Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are forecast with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The strongest winds will be found northeast of Lake Erie and along the shores of Lake Erie.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, advises the Weather Service.
Livingston County is not included in the advisory, though conditions are expected to be “breezy,” according to the Weather Service forecast.
A south wind of 10 to 15 mph is forecast, increasing to 16 to 21 mph Thursday afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Windy conditions are forecast to continue Thursday night and remain breezy on Friday.
Livingston County could, however, see a “very brief period” of freezing rain Thursday morning, the Weather Service said, before quickly rising temperatures change precipitation to rain.
Ontario, Wayne, Cattaraugus, northern Cayuga, Oswego and Lewis counties may also see freezing rain on Thursday morning.
No specific advisories have been issued for the freezing rain.