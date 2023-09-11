Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed that flags on state government buildings will be flown at half-staff today in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
The governor also announced that 15 state landmarks and bridges will be illuminated blue in recognition of the 22nd anniversary.
“22 years ago, our nation was forever changed by a cowardly act of terror that took the lives of thousands of innocent Americans,” Hochul said in a news release. “New Yorkers stand united in our grief for those we lost, and in our gratitude to the first responders and other heroes of that day. We will never forget.”
State landmarks and bridges to be lit include:
n One World Trade Center
n Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
n Kosciuszko Bridge
n The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
n State Education Building
n Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
n Empire State Plaza
n State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center
n Niagara Falls
n The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
n Albany International Airport Gateway
n The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
n The Lake Placid Olympic Center
n MTA Long Island Rail Road - East End Gateway at Penn Station
n Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
n Moynihan Train Hall