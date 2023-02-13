PERRY — The Village of Perry is set to receive $10 million through the state’s Downtown Revitalization program.
The funding was announced Monday morning by Gov. Kathy Hochul during a news conference describing investments into the Finger Lakes as part of her 2024 executive budget. She cited the village’s arts scene, restaurants and downtown.
She also highlighted $10 million for Letchworth State park; $4.5 million each for the villages of Medina and Geneseo; and $3 million for the Genesee Valley Greenway.
Stay tuned for more details.