Fans of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets can breathe a momentary sigh of relief. Monday’s season-opening contest among the two AFC East rivals will be available locally on ABC affiliates in Buffalo and Rochester.
Both WKBW-TV, channel 7 in Buffalo, and WHAM-TV, channel 13 in Rochester, have said they will be showing the game, which is airing nationally on ESPN.
Spectrum cable subscribers have been blacked out from ESPN Since Sept. 1 as the cable provider and the Walt Disney Company continue talks to try and resolve their dispute over the amount Spectrum would pay Disney for its programming.
Disney-owned channels and stations affected by the outage are ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPNU, ESPN News, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, FX, FX Movie Channel, FXX, Freeform, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, BabyTV.
ABC On Demand programming and local ABC stations affected are ABC7 Chicago, ABC7 Los Angeles, ABC7 New York, ABC7 San Francisco, ABC11 Raleigh-Durham, ABC13 Houston, ABC30 Fresno.
The local ABC affiliates are not owned by ABC and thus continue to provide ABC network programming.
ESPN is included as part of every major live Internet TV streaming service, including fuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Sling TV Orange, Hulu + Live TV, and others. Some of these services offer free trial periods. Sling TV Orange and Hulu + Live TV offer many other Disney-owned networks.
ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN Plus includes ESPN2 and other ESPN channels, but it does not include the primary ESPN cable TV channel.
Other cable providers, including DirectTv and Verizon Fios, are not affected by the blackout.