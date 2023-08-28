BATAVIA — Hydrant flushing is set for Tuesday and Wednesday in the city.
The flushing will take place from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., City of Batavia Fire Department officials said in a news release. It’s set for the general area south of East Main Street and west of Jackson Street.
The tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in the affected area. As in the past, people are advised not to wash any clothing if their water appears discolored.
Run cold water for about 5 minutes or until clear if your water is discolored.
The annual testing is essential to maintain the communities class III Insurance Services Office public protection classification, and to assure that fire hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes.
Along with maintaining the fire rating, the test monitors the health of the city’s water system, identifies weak areas in the system, and removes materials which settle in the water lines. Checking each hydrant improves fire department personnel knowledge of the hydrant locations.
Call (585) 345-6375 to report hydrants needing repair or for more information.