BATAVIA — Hydrant flushing and testing will be conducted over the next three days, City of Batavia Fire Department officials said.
The flushing will take place from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It will include the general area north of Main Street and east of Bank Street.
Homes and businesses nearby will be affected. The tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area.
People are advised not to wash any clothing if their water appears discolored. The should run cold water for about five minutes or until clear if they notice their water’s discolored
Testing monitors the health of the city’s water system, identifies weak areas, and enhances firefighter knowledge.
Call fire department at (585) 345-6375 for more information or to report a hydrant needing repair.