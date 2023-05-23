BATAVIA — The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants on Wednesday.
The flushing will take place from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the general area of south of West Main Street and west of Jackson Street. Homes and businesses nearby will be affected.
The tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, people are advised not to wash any clothing if their water appears discolored.
The should run cold water for about five minutes or until clear if discoloration occurs.
The annual testing is essential to maintain the communities Class III Insurance Services Office (ISO) public protection classification, and to assure that fire hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes.
Along with maintaining the fire rating, the test monitors the health of the city’s water system; identifies weak areas in the system; and removes material that settle in the water lines. Checking each hydrant improves fire department personnel’s knowledge of the hydrant locations.
If you have any questions or notice a hydrant needing repairs, contact the Fire Department at (585) 345-6375.