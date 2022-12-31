WASHINGTON — Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, have four months to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday.
Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households affected by severe winter storm that reside or have a business in Erie and Genesee counties qualify for tax relief. The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. Certain deadlines falling on or after Dec. 23, 2022, and before April 18, 2023, are granted additional time to file through April 18.
The April 18 deadline applies to the quarterly estimated tax payments, normally due on Jan. 17 and to the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Jan. 31.
Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Dec. 23 and before Jan. 9, will be abated if the tax deposits were made by Jan. 9.
If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.
The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief. Affected taxpayers who are contacted by the IRS on a collection or examination matter should explain how the disaster impacts them so that the IRS can provide appropriate consideration to their case. Taxpayers may download forms and publications from the official IRS website, IRS.gov.