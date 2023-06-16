ALBANY — New York Attorney General Letitia James has urged residents to be vigilant of price gouging involving Canadian wildfire smoke. James warned against exploitative prices for essential goods such as masks, air purifiers, and air filters.
New York’s price gouging statute prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at an excessively higher price during market disruptions or emergencies.
The price gouging statute covers New York state vendors, retailers, and suppliers, and includes essential goods and services that are necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of consumers or the general public. These goods and services include food, water, gasoline, generators, batteries, flashlights, hotel lodging, and transportation options.
When reporting price gouging, consumers should:
n Report the specific increased prices, dates, and places that they saw the increased prices.
n Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available.
New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 1 (800) 771-7755.