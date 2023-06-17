DANSVILLE – Motorists can expect daytime lane reductions along several roadways in the town of North Dansvill beginning Monday as the state Department of Transportation works on an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project.
The lane reductions will continue through September. All construction activities are weather dependent.
Work is planned along the following roadways:
n State Route 63 (Main Street) from the Gibson Street intersection northward to the town line.
n State Route 256 (Perine Street) from the intersection with State Route 63 northward to the town line.
n State Route 36 (Dock Street) from the intersection with State Route 436 northward to the town line.
n State Route 436 from the town line eastward to State Route 63.
Traffic will be maintained with flagging personnel at the site of the lane reductions.
Construction activities are slated to be completed by September of this year.
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.
For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.