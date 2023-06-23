MOUNT MORRIS — The Livingston County Highway Department is undertaking a series of road improvement projects throughout the county to enhance local transportation infrastructure and ensure safe travel for residents.
All roadway projects are funded through the 2023 Highway Department budget, which includes a mix of local and state funding. The construction will be funded with $2.8 million from Livingston County and $3.48 million in total funding from several New York State programs, including $2.96 million from the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS), $345,000 from the Extreme Winter Recovery Program, $563,000 from the PAVE-NY Initiative, and $375,000 from the Operation Pave Our Potholes program.
“These ongoing road projects demonstrate our county’s commitment to providing residents with safe and reliable roadways,” said Board of Supervisors Chair David LeFeber. “With these efforts, we aim to enhance connectivity, promote economic growth, and ensure a smooth and secure journey for all travelers.”
Superintendent of Highways Jason Wolfanger reminded motorists to slow down and take extra caution while traveling through work zones. “Please help us to create a safe environment that allows our crews to complete their work efficiently,” Wolfanger said.
Highway Department crews are planning extensive edge drain tile installations across needed routes. Notable installations include the placement of drain tiles along Linwood Road in York, spanning 4.2 miles; Walker Road in York, covering 0.3 miles; and Newville Road in Nunda, extending more than two miles.
The work will ensure proper drainage, contribute to long-term durability and help maintain the overall integrity of the roadway, Wolfanger said.
The Highway Department will also soon begin a cold in-place recycling and paving project across 2.3 miles of Stewart Road in York. The process eliminates potholes and rough areas by reusing existing road materials on location to repair roadway surfaces. This efficient use of resources is a cost-effective rehabilitation technique that results in faster completion times and less traffic disruption, Wolfanger said.
Additionally, county crews will start milling and paving operations on York Road in York and Short Tract Road in Nunda in the coming weeks, spanning a combined distance of nearly two miles. The routine maintenance operations focus on resurfacing roads to enhance ride quality and ensure the continued safety and comfort of those traveling by roadway.
Crews will also work to extend the life of more than 37 miles of various roadways around Livingston County by chip sealing these areas, a cost-saving alternative to an asphalt overlay which seals out water and repairs minor cracks.
Working in collaboration with local construction firms, the Highway Department is also undertaking infrastructure rehabilitation projects. The Stone Falls Road bridge rehabilitation in North Dansville will ensure the structural integrity of the bridge and extend its service life by at least 50 years, according to project officials.
Similarly, crews will replace the culvert on Presbyterian Road in Mount Morris to extend the road’s service life and restore proper drainage capacity.