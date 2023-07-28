Livingston County is opening two cooling centers in response to a heat advisory that could see heat index values reach the mid to upper 90s today across the region. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. for much of the GLOW region, including Livingston County.
The heat index is a measure of what the temperature feels like. High temperatures for Livingston County are forecast to near 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Cooling centers will be available until 4 p.m. in Conference Room 106 of the Livingston County Government Center, 6 Court St., Geneseo, and in Conference Room B of Avon Town Hall, 74 Genesee St., Avon.
There is no charge to use the centers, which are open to the public.
The centers are intended to provide a way for residents to find relief from the extreme heat and humidity.
The Health Department also reminds residents that it is important to stay hydrated, stay inside or in the shade and have proper forms of cooling such as a fan or air conditioner. If you don’t have a cooling system, or cannot find one, local libraries and malls are a great place to go, the Health Department said in a news release.
It is also recommended to check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Other advice includes:
n Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
n When outdoors, pets should have access to shade and water should be kept in the shade.
n Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
n Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
n Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
n Closing windows, blinds and shades during the day can also help keep heat out.
n Fans can help, but not once the temperature surpasses 90 degrees. Taking a cool shower, bath or a sponge bath can help to cool your body.
The heat advisory will be in effect noon to 8 p.m. for Genesee, Orleans and Livingston counties. The advisory from the Weather Service also includes Niagara, Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties.
The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity increases the chances that heat illnesses could occur.
Heat-related illness can occur when the body is unable to cool itself, leading to rising body temperatures.
Those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to four years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight and people who are ill or on certain medications.
Muscle cramping is usually the first sign of heat-related illnesses (heat exhaustion or heat stroke).
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include nausea, vomiting, cold/pale/clammy skin, heavy sweating, fast and weak pulse, weakness or fainting and fast and shallow breathing. Victims of this illness should be moved to a cool place, be cooled using any method available such as ice packs; cool, wet cloths, or by applying water to the body, and sip on water. If a victim is continuously vomiting or loses consciousness, call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.
If heat exhaustion is not treated it may progress to heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat stroke include an extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees), hot/red/dry/moist skin, no sweating, rapid and strong pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and possible unconsciousness. Victims of this illness should be treated in the same ways as those with heat exhaustion but do not give fluids.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are a medical emergency. If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, contact emergency services immediately.
Temperatures are expected to be significantly cooler on Saturday, with a high temperature of 77 degrees forecast by the Weather Service.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected late tonight through the first half of Saturday. A few storms may contain gusty winds, with a low chance of a few isolated severe storms with strong winds. Storms may also contain locally heavy rainfall, the Weather Service said.
For more information on heat safety, contact the Livingston County Department of Health at (585) 243-7270 or visit the Livingston County Department of Health’s website.