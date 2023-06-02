ROCHESTER — Federal investigators say a Rochester man installed cameras in a bathroom and shower at a church in Orleans County to watch young boys and adult men.
Stephen Nicot, 60, was arrested Friday and charged with production and possession of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuir said a complaint was filed in July, when Monroe County sheriff’s investigators found cameras in the bathroom of Nicot’s residence. A search warrant allegedly found numerous photographs and videos depicting boys and men nude, including some whom were showering.
Videos also allegedly revealed five victims at an unidentified church in Orleans County.
The materials seized during the search included a USB drive, cellphones, an SD card and a laptop, investigators said. Anyone with information on the case can call FBI at 1 (585) 546-2220.