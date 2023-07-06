BATAVIA — Mandatory water restrictions have been issued until 10 p.m. tonight for all of Genesee County.
Due to a combination of hot weather and a failure of a pump controller at the City of Batavia Wellfield, water demand is exceeding the infrastructure’s capability to produce clean water, county officials said in a news release. Restrictions are needed to ensure the limited public water supply is distributed equitably among all residents and essential services.
The cooperation of all residents, businesses and institutions is vital, officials said.
The following restrictions are effective immediately:
n Outdoor watering is strictly prohibited. Outdoor watering includes lawns, gardens, splash pads, car washing and other non-essential water uses.
n Do not fill swimming pools. Turn off decorative fountains, or any other water-consuming recreational purposes.
n Limit showers to a maximum of five minutes. Turn off the tap while lathering or brushing your teeth.
n Wait to use dishwashers and washing machines.
n Spread the word about the water restrictions to friends, neighbors, and community members to ensure widespread compliance. These restrictions may cause inconvenience, but they are crucial to effectively managing the current water shortage.