More accumulating snow for Western New York, including the four GLOW region counties, could be on the way beginning Monday night and continuing through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
There remains some uncertainty with the track of the system and the final track will determine snowfall amounts. The greatest snow amounts will likely focus in areas south of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie where some lake enhancement will develop, the Weather Service said.
No advisories have been issued, though some models suggest conditions could bring an advisory for Tuesday or Tuesday night depending on the storm’s track, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion on Sunday morning.
The snowfall is the result of strong low pressure over or just east of New England.
Initially, the main focus for heavy snow will be found mainly over eastern New York, extending back as far west as the Tug Hill Plateau on Monday night along an inverted trough extending north-northwest through the Hudson Valley and into the Adirondacks. This will support widespread snow east of Lake Ontario on Monday night, the Weather Service said in the forecast discussion.
Elsewhere, any snow will be light and spotty across Western New York. Lake enhanced upslope will start to develop southeast of Lake Erie by late Monday night with snow becoming more concentrated over southwest New York, the forecast discussion said.
Accumulating snow may become more widespread across the region Tuesday through the first half of Tuesday night.The airmass will also be marginally cold enough for lake enhancement southeast of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario during this period, which may enhance snow totals in some areas, the forecast discussion said
Light to moderate accumulations are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night, the Weather Service said.
There is a low chance of approaching watch/warning criteria in lake enhanced areas southeast of Lake Ontario and along the Chautauqua Ridge, but confidence is not high enough yet to raise a watch in these areas. Advisory snow amounts are the more likely outcome here unless the stronger and farther west model solutions verify, the Weather Service said.