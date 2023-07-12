BATAVIA — A new traffic signal will be activated July 25 at Route 98 and Federal Drive.
The signal will operate in flashing mode through July 31, officials at the state Department of Transportation said in a news release. During that time, it will display flashing yellow indications for traffic on Route 98.
Drivers on Federal Drive will see a flashing red signal.
The traffic signal will become fully operational on Aug. 1. It will cycle between red, yellow and green lights in both directions.
For real-time travel information, motorists may call 511 or visit www.511NY.org..
