Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Then clearing skies later. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Then clearing skies later. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.