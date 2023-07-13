New Yorkers are exceedingly concerned about crime, and worried they may become a victim of it, according to the latest Siena College poll.
According to the poll, with results released Wednesday, 61% of New Yorkers are either very or somewhat concerned about crime, and 51% have been concerned about their or their families safety in a public place. Over 35% said they have felt threatened by a stranger’s behavior in the last year as well.
“Crime isn’t just something that happens to others far away, according to New Yorkers,” said Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute. “While 87% say crime is a serious problem in our state and 57% say it is a problem in their community, a disturbingly high 61% say they are worried about it happening to them, a majority are concerned about themselves or their loved ones being safe in public places and many are taking steps to protect themselves as best they can.”
The poll found that about 40% of residents have spent at least $100 on goods or services that make them feel safe or protected form crime in the last year, and 12% have spent more than $500. One out of six residents reported having taken a self-defense class, and 12% said they purchased a firearm for self-defense.
Additionally, about a tenth of poll respondents reported having been physically assaulted, and 9% said they’ve been the victim of a burglary. Overall, 41% said they have “never been this worried about their personal safety as they are today,” and a majority said they aren’t any more worried about being personally victimized today than they have been before.
Crime stats are distinctly split between downstate and upstate, however. New York City residents are more likely to report they view crime as a problem for their own community, and they’re two times more likely to have taken a self-defense class, taken a gun or moved because of crime concerns. While 9% of state residents report having been physically assaulted in the last year, 16% of city residents report having been assaulted. The statistics are the same for burglary.
Men are more likely than women to have been attacked or robbed, and younger New Yorkers are more likely to be victims than older residents.
“Crime and the threat of crime is on the minds of many of us as we simply go through our everyday lives,” Levy said. “Most say that they are no more worried than ever, but over 40% say it’s the worst it’s ever been.”
Crime has dominated political discussions at the state and national level for months, with much of last year’s gubernatorial campaign hinged on the issue, as well as a series of competitive House of Representatives races across the state. Recently, index crimes, which are used to track overall criminal stastics, have spiked compared to 2020, but remain lower than a decade ago or longer. Upstate New York has seen even more significant improvement, with nearly 40% fewer index crimes reported outside New York City in 2021 compared to 2010.
This Siena poll was conducted between June 4 and 12, reaching 802 New Yorkers via landline, cellphone or an online panel. The margin of error is 3.7% up or down.