BERGEN — Fire broke out Friday evening in the shooting range at the Firing Pin, 8240 Buffalo Rd., but those inside got out safely.
Revlyn Wright of Rochester said he and a friend had been at the shooting range for about 10 or 15 minutes before the fire began.
“We’re in there shooting and we just heard a young lady who was also in the shooting range. She said, ‘Fire, fire!’ he said.
Wright said it was a small fire at the time.
“As precaution, we were told to stop firing,” he said. “There was one gentleman who was there. He said, ‘Stop firing.’ Once we stopped firing, we stepped behind the line. They went and got Firing Pin personnel.”
Staff from the Firing Pin came in, saw what was happening and told everyone to grab his or her things, Wright said. They then tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but were unable to do so. Firing Pin employees then told everyone to get out of the building.
“We all ... grabbed our personal items and we came out,” he said. “Everyone came out and everyone was safe.”
The Firing Pin patron said all of that took place fairly quickly and the shooting range patrons were outside before firefighters arrived.
“We came out here and we just were standing around,” he said, standing by the road as the fire service response continued.
Bergen Fire Chief Kevin Bruton said a call came in that fire was showing out of the building.
“We got the call. I was heading this way and could see the smoke from north of the village, so I called a second alarm,” Bruton said. “When I got here, the shooting range half had been pretty involved, so I made sure that all the ... occupants, owners and everybody was out.”
Once that was confirmed, firefighters began fighting the flames.
“Right now, we’ve got a good portion of it still standing, so it’s pretty awesome,” Bruton said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.
“It’s going to be a long night. The probable cause is in the firing range itself,” the fire chief said.
Bruton said the Firing Pin was trying to salvage as much merchandise and other items in the building as possible.
“At this point, that’s all I really know about the condition of the building,” he said around 6:45 p.m. Friday. “The smoke and all the fire pushed its way up through the attic space and started crawling into the store. Luckily, it didn’t get down into the walls and take up that whole building. There is still a lot of smoke damage and I honestly don’t know what the inside condition is of that building, so I can’t really comment on that.”
Along with firefighters, there were EMTs on scene, as well as law enforcement.
“When the fire is out, we’ve got to do overhaul, make sure it really is all out and that we have salvaged everything we possibly could,” Bruton said. “That’s the reason for the second alarm.” On scene were Bergen, Stafford, town and city of Batavia, Byron, Le Roy, Churchville and Brockport firefighters. A Bergen ambulance was there as New York State Police and a state fire vehicle.
As far as the challenges with a fire at the shooting range, Bruton said, “We have, not only the guns they rent here, people bring their own that come shoot. They’ve got ammo in the building and the amount of people on the range ... There’s a store, so you’ve got people looking at merchandise, people hanging out.”
In a case line this, people are surrounded by items that are dangerous when exposed to heat and fire.
“That’s always going through our heads every time we go anywhere and say, ‘OK, what kind of hazards do they carry?” Bruton said. “What are we going into and how much of it and how many people are there?’” The fire chief said as far as he knew, no ammunition had gone off.
“We started out inside the building. It was way too dangerous to keep everybody in, so we fought it from the outside,” he said. “We made an exterior attack ...”