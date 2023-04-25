ALBION — An upcoming SKYWARN weather spotter training session is set for May 3.
The session will take place 7 p.m. at Hoag Library on 134 S. Main St.
SKYWARN is a nationwide program of spotters who report severe weather to the National Weather Service.
Anybody can become a SKYWARN spotter, NWS officials said. All people need to do is attend a training session.
Spring sessions focus on thunderstorms, tornadoes, flash floods and similar extreme weather.
The basic training session provides a brief overview of the NWS; the equipment it uses, including its capabilities and limitations; and basic severe weather meteorology, such as how thunderstorms, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes form.
Attendees are instructed what types of severe weather the NWS is interested in hearing about. They are also given an 800 telephone number for 24 hour access make reports directly to the NWS forecasters.
Training sessions last about two hours. All such training sessions are free.
An online session will also take place at 10 a.m. Monday for anybody interested. Check https://www.weather.gov/buf/Skywarn for more information.