BUFFALO — Upcoming Skywarn training sessions have been announced by the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Skywarn is a nationwide program of spotters that report severe weather to the National Weather Service. Anyone can join the program by attending the free training sessions.
The training for autumn includes winter weather emergencies.
The basic training session provides a brief overview of the NWS, the equipment it uses, and basic severe weather meteorology.
Training sessions last about two hours. Attendees are instructed what types of severe weather the NWStracks and receive an 800 telephone number for 24 hour access make reports to NWS forecasters.
Online training sessions will take place 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 16 and 28.
Registration is required. Check www.weather.gov/buf/Skywarn for more information.