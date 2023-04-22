BINGHAMTON — As the weather warms up, safety always comes first before taking on any outdoor project.
New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric are reminding customers that April is National Safe Digging Month, and before homeowners and contractors start any projects that involve excavation or digging, customers must have underground utilities marked to prevent damage.
“This month is about educating the public on how important it is to prevent damage to underground electric lines and gas pipes, and protecting the community,” said Supervisor of RG&E’s Locating and Damage Prevention group, Wesley Belmore, in a news release.
Residents and contractors are advised to educate themselves on code 753, a New York regulation that establishes the protection of underground facilities. Homeowners can place a location request with UDig NY at least two days before the start of a digging project.
The two companies encourage customers to include Dig Safe conversations with any contractor with whom they are working — whether it’s a major construction project, a garden fence, or mailbox post, any unmarked digging can put customers and households at risk. The service is free and can be scheduled by contacting UDigNY.org or by calling 811.
Safety tips include:
n Plan to have underground utilities marked as part of all underground construction.
n Mark out the area of construction with white paint.
n Call UDig NY, a free and easy service at 811 or visit UDigNY.org.
n Verify all utilities listed on the UDig NY ticket have been marked or cleared prior to beginning underground construction.
n Be aware: Privately owned utilities may be present during construction and are the homeowner’s responsibility to locate. These may include but are not limited to gas, electric, water, sewer, storm water, cable, and telecommunication service lines that are not public utilities.
n Provide adequate training and supervision on a job site to assure that good construction practices are followed.
n Properly maintain all underground utility markings.
n Hand dig in the area of underground facilities.
n Provide adequate protection and support for underground facilities.
If the companies’ underground facilities are damaged or disturbed, notify RG&E at 1 (800) 743-1702 for natural gas or 1 (800) 743-1701 for electricity. NYSEG can be notified by calling 1 (800) 572-1121 for a natural gas emergency and 1 (800) 572-1131 for an electric emergency.