ORANGE, Conn. — The parent company of New York State Electric & Gas is advising people to beware of scammers posing as company representatives.
Avangrid has recently received reports of customers having accepted calls from people posing as employees or consultants of its subsidiaries. Customers are urged to never give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers.
How scammers operate
n Fraudulent phone numbers — Caller ID may show the call is coming from the utility.
In some cases, the perpetrators seem to have specific knowledge about the customers they’re calling, and may even provide a callback number with a recorded greeting similar to the energy company’s customer service line.
n Fraudulent emails and texts — Scammers are using digital correspondence to portray themselves as the utility.
n Door-to-door imposters — Scammers are claiming they are responding to reports that scammers are in the neighborhood.
Types of scams
n Disconnection threat — Someone posing as a utility representative aggressively tells the customer their account is past due and a crew is on the way to shut off service unless an immediate payment is made — typically using a prepaid debit card or another non-refundable form of payment.
n Meter payment — The caller or in-person scammer instructs the customer to pay with cash or a prepaid debit card to cover the costs of a new meter or meter upgrade.
n Information request — The caller insists that a recent payment encountered a system glitch and was not completed, or that the company had not received the payment at all. The perpetrator then asks the customer to make a false payment using a prepaid debit card or by providing personal account information.
NYSEG will never demand customers to purchase debit cards such as Green Dot cards to make payments.
If unsure of the identity of the caller, ask for the last five digits of the account. If they do not have this information, hang up and alert local authorities. Never give out personal or account information to a caller.
NYSEG employees and contractors carry company-issued photo ID with a unique employee number. Ask for ID before providing personal or account information or granting access to your property. If you are not certain, call to confirm using the number on your bill or the company’s website.
Be suspicious of unexpected emails, especially if you’re not an eBill customer, and think twice before clicking links. If you’re not certain, you can make credit card payments, check balances and find other information directly the company’s website.