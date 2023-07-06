BATAVIA — The Genesee County Office for the Aging will distribute Farmer’s Market Coupons starting today.
The coupons provide eligible older adults with an opportunity to access fresh, locally-grown produce at participating farmers’ markets in Genesee County.
The Office for the Aging will kick off the FMC distribution from 10 a.m. to noon today at its office on 2 Bank St. Additional distribution dates at the OFA office include 2 to 4 p.m. July 17 and 10 a.m. to noon July 24.
In addition to the OFA office, farmer’s market coupons will also be available at the following locations and times:
n The Goose in Oakfield — 10 to 11 a.m. Monday.
n Genesee Country Farmers’ Market — 10 a.m. to noon every Friday in July.
n Le Roy Farmers’ Market — 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 22 and 29, and Aug. 5.
n Senior housing locations will offer coupon distribution flyers with date and time details.
To find a complete calendar of Farmer’s Market Coupon distribution dates, interested people can refer to the Gene-Senior newsletter, visit the Genesee County Office for the Aging’s Facebook page, or visit the Genesee County Office for the Aging website.
Those interested can also contact the office directly at (585) 343-1611 for more information.