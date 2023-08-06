BATAVIA — A pickup driver was not hurt this morning after his vehicle went off West Main Street and struck a city sewer life service.
The time of the accident was not available. Police said they issued tickets to the man, who was driving west when the accident happened. Batavia firefighters and a National Grid crew responded as well. West Main was closed between River Street and Redfield Parkway while crews dealt with the accident.
The road has since been reopened, except for the curb westbound lane, which needs emergency repairs, city firefighters say.