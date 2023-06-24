(TNS) — A statewide open government advocacy group wants New York lawmakers to make it easier for residents to keep tabs on what’s happening during public meetings in their communities.
The New York Coalition for Open Government, a non-profit organization that works to promote greater transparency among public officials and public agencies, released a report June 15 that found three-quarters of New York’s villages, towns and cities aren’t making it as easy as they could for residents to follow public proceedings.
The coalition’s report found 285, or 23%, of the 1,240 cities, towns and villages outside New York City do not provide accommodations on their websites that allow for livestreaming of public meetings or viewing of recorded meetings.
In Western New York, the coalition found the percentage offering so-called “hybrid” options for participating in public meetings was lower, at 15%. Niagara County performed slightly better, with 19% of its cities, towns and villages offering either livestreaming or taped meetings for public viewing, according to the coalition’s review.
(Among counties in the GLOW region, the report said 18% of meetings in Orleans County were available via livestream, 6% in Genesee County, 4% in Livingston County, and 0% in Wyoming County.)
“Our hope is more local governments will livestream their meetings,” said Paul Wolf, a Williamsville attorney who is the coalition’s founder and president. “It’s not as hard as people think. It’s not as expensive as people think.”
One of the main arguments for livestreaming meetings is: Most local governments did so during the pandemic.
Coalition members found a significant uptick in virtual meetings when COVID-19 prevented or limited in-person meetings. While 581 villages, towns and cities regularly livestreamed their meetings in March 2020, the coalition found 300 of those municipal governments have since stopped doing so.
“While the pandemic was a terrible thing to go through, one of the good things that happened, I think, due to the pandemic, was people getting used to using Zoom — government officials, members of the public,” Wolf said. “It was very helpful to be able to watch meetings livestream and recorded meetings afterward.”
With many no-cost or affordable services now available for streaming meetings, including Zoom and Facebook, coalition members argue that adopting policies to provide online access to public proceedings would not come at a great cost to municipalities.
Coalition activities are overseen by an all-volunteer board that consists of 13 members from various parts of the state.
One of them, Pendleton resident Annemarie Reeb, helped coordinate the effort to conduct the statewide review of public meeting procedures. The Cornell University Police and Advocacy Clinic partnered in the project.
Reeb said she supports the livestreaming of meetings as a way to improve public participation in government, especially by those who are unable or may have difficulty attending public proceedings in person.
“The livestream allows people with disabilities or just people who can’t get there to be involved or even listen to the Zoom recordings after,” she said.
Andreas Psashos, an undergraduate student at Cornell who assisted in the coalition’s review, said the numbers show population is a factor when it comes to accommodating online and recorded meetings.
He noted that the coalition’s review found streaming rates tend to be higher in communities with more than 5,000 residents. In some smaller towns and villages, he said, no streaming options are in place.
“There are plenty of municipalities where not a single public entity livestreams meetings,” Psashos said.
The coalition would like representatives in communities where streaming and recorded meeting options are not available to consider making the switch.
They’d prefer that state lawmakers put an end to any debate by following the leads of Oregon and Indiana, two states that have already passed legislation requiring all local governments to livestream public meetings or post recording of public meetings to their websites.
“I think it’s a growing movement across the country that more and more people are saying ‘why aren’t we doing this more?’” Wolf said. “I think it’s a growing movement and I would like to see New York get out in front on that.”
Wolf noted that state law does provide allowances for meeting attendance via Zoom and other services for public officials serving on public bodies in the event of illness or emergencies. He argued that similar accommodations should be made for their constituents.
“If we can do that for board members, why we can’t we do that for everyone?” he asked. “It’s being done already. It should be done for everyone.”
To read the coalition’s full report, visit: www.nyopengov.org/reports.asp.
Coalition Livestreaming Report by The Livingston County News on Scribd
___
(c)2023 the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal (Lockport, N.Y.)
Visit the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal (Lockport, N.Y.) at lockportjournal.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.