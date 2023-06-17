ALBION — The Orleans County Health Department has scheduled a anti-rabies immunization clinic for June 28.
The clinic will take place 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Orleans County Fairgrounds on 12690 State Route 31. It’s asked that vehicles enter from Wood Road.
There is no charge for the vaccine but voluntary donations are accepted. Animals must be at least 3 months old.
Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal at all times. There will be a limit of four pets per car.
Future anti-rabies immunization clinics are as follows:
n Genesee County Fairgrounds — 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 and 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12.
n Orleans County Fairgrounds — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and Oct. 21.
For more information on GO Health’s programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org.
Those interested may also contact their respective health department:
n Genesee County — (585) 344-2580 ext. 5555 or Health@co.genesee.ny.us.
n Orleans County — (585) 589-3278 or OCPublicHealth@orleanscountyny.gov.