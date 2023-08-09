ALBION — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office will increase enforcement Aug. 14 to 20 as part of Speed Awareness Week.
Speed Awareness Week is a statewide enforcement campaign organized by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to intensify enforcement against speeding drivers while emphasizing the severity of the problem, both locally and nationwide.
Thirty-five percent of all traffic fatalities statewide in 2021 were caused by speeding, Sheriff Christopher M. Bourke said in a news release. A total of 389 people lost their lives and 2,256 people suffered serious injuries.
Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder, but all people on the road around them, deputies said.
Data also revealed drivers that speed also tend to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt and alcohol impaired driving, deputies said.