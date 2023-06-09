ALBION — Police agencies in Orleans County will participate in Speed Awareness Week.
During the summer months unsafe speed crashes increase, said Sheriff Christopher Bourke in a news release. Speed Awareness Week is a statewide enforcement campaign which intensifies enforcement against speeding drivers and emphasizes the problem’s severity.
It takes place June 10 to 18.
A total of 35 percent of all traffic fatalities statewide in 2021 were caused by speeding. That meant 389 people lost their lives and 2,256 people suffered serious injuries.
Speeding endangers not only the life of speeders, but all people on the road around them, Bourke said. Data also revealed drivers that speed also tend to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt and alcohol impaired driving.